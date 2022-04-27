Preparations underway for Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The annual Strawberry Festival is back after a three year hiatus.

Crews were hard at work as the fairpark prepares for a busy weekend ahead.

This weekend's festival will be the first full-fledged Strawberry Festival since 2019.

“We're the largest event center here in Santa Maria valley. Without doing events we really were at a loss so being able to have these back and being able to offer it to the community we're really excited about that," said Rebecca Barks with the Santa Maria Fairpark.

This year's Strawberry Festival will run from April 29th-May 1st.

