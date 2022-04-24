The City of Santa Maria hosts Earth Day celebrations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria closed down McClelland St. between the Santa Maria Public Library and the Natural History Museum of Santa Maria for Earth Day themed activities.

The Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile arrived with many books focusing on the environment.

Zoo to You brought 5 live animals for the community to visit with.

The Natural History Museum opened exhibits with free items related to local wild life and conservation.

Susan Tuttle of Los Flores Ranch received the Conservation award.