Orcutt residents spend Earth Day at local hiking trails and parks

ORCUTT Calif. - The Orcutt Community Park was a popular destination on Earth Day as locals saw nature benefit from the recent rain.

"The grass always looks a little bit greener after the rain, smells a little bit sweeter out. Gotta love it," said Orcutt resident, Ryan Mcginty.

Orcutt Community Park has multiple hiking trails that lets residents explore Orcutt Hill.

“Anytime after a nice rain the air is crisp, everything is green and in spite of all the wind the sun is shining so yeah it’s a great day," said Orcutt resident, Katrina Snyder.

Orcutt and Santa Maria residents brought their dogs to the off-leash dog park.

“It’s really nice the grass is extra green today, the flowers are out, so it’s really pretty today," said Santa Maria resident, Lesly Maldonado.

Rice Ranch Park was also filled with families and children enjoying the playground and sunny weather.