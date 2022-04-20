Lompoc hosting Summer Employment Workshop for student teens and young adults

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is hosting a special workshop to provide job-hunting resources for teens and young adults.

The Summer Employment Workshop for Teens is designed to inform young people between the ages of 15 and 19 years old about the process of finding employment.

The workshop will focus each of its two days on a new, helpful technique for a successful career hunt, including how to acquire and complete a job application, resume writing, and interview tips and techniques.

All who complete the program are guaranteed an interview with the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division for summer employment.

The workshop requires a $15 fee per student.

The program takes place Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Anderson Recreation Center 125 West Walnut Avenue.

This camp has proven to help teens and young adults find a summer job that can further their employment opportunities.

Members of the public looking for more information may contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or stop by 125 W. Walnut Ave. during regular business hours.

Registration is available online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.