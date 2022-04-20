Dr. Gilbert Andersen retires from the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization after 23 years of service

LOMPOC, Calif. – Dr. Gilbert Andersen announced his resignation from the non-profit Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO) board of directors after over two decades of service as he plans to retire from his medical practice.

Andersen has practiced medicine in Lompoc for more than 40 years, serving generations of local residents, said LVCHO executive director Ashley Costa.

He has worked as the medical director of the Comprehensive Care Center and the chief of staff at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Andersen was also honored with the Physician of the Year award by the Santa Barbara County Medical Society in 2010.

"(Andersen's) service to the LVCHO and the health of the Lompoc community will have a lasting impact for generations to come," Costa said. "(Andersen is) irreplaceable, but we will do our best to honor (his) legacy and continue our commitment to better community health for all.”

A commemorative plaque in Andersen's honor will be installed on a new bench at the Comprehensive Care Center in Lompoc.

Dr. Christopher Taglia will replace Andersen on the board.