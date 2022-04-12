Big rig rolled over on side slows traffic on 101 through Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic accident involving a rolled-over big rig.

The crash, which only involved the large truck, is blocking the southbound number two lane of Highway 101 in Los Alamos. Traffic is flowing in the number one lane. But traffic is slow in the area.

The accident was reported at 7:25 a.m. when the big rig reportedly hit an embankment and rolled. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The truck is carrying a massive amount of soil, which is making it difficult to upright.

A heavy-duty tow truck is being brought in to get the vehicle back on its wheels and eventually cleared. No estimate has been given for when the roadway will fully reopen.