Santa Maria offering residents free sprinklers and landscape burlaps for “Go Green in the Spring” campaign

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – As California continues to face extreme drought conditions, the Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering city water customers free landscape burlaps and sprinklers as part of its "Go Green in the Spring" promotion.

"Water conservation remains more important than ever," said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. "Team with Utilities to “Go Green in the Spring” and replace old sprinklers and adjust irrigation timers, pull weeds to spruce up the landscape, and regularly check outdoor faucets to address any leaks."

City water customers can receive a 7-foot by 7-foot landscape burlap and three rotator sprinklers with anti-leak sprinkler bodies as part of the promotion, van de Kamp said.

The burlap can be used to gather yard clippings, branches, leaves, and other green waste and easily transport them to green waste containers or a compost pile, he added.

Customers can also easily retrofit their existing irrigation system with the new sprinklers to maximize water efficiency and slow precipitation, van de Kamp said, adding that an adjustment tool and instruction guide are included with the sprinklers.

Requests for the burlap and the sprinklers are limited to one promotional package per household while supplies last.

Residents can stop by the Utilities Department at 2065 East Main Street with a photo ID to receive the package on every Tuesday through Thursday in April from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.