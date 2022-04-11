Northern Branch Jail makes first booking

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced that the Northern Branch Jail made its first booking on Monday.

According to SBSO spokesperson Raquel Zick, the Northern Branch Jail has been housing inmates who transferred from the Main Jail in January.

Zick said that the first booking was made by the Santa Maria Police Department Monday, "who saved several hours in drive time by booking their arrestee much closer to home."