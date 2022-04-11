Los Osos man arrested after stabbing woman while driving along Gaviota on Thursday

LOMPOC, Calif. – A Los Osos man was arrested in Lompoc on Friday, April 8 for allegedly stabbing a woman with a screwdriver multiple times while driving along Highway 101 in Gaviota the night before, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP was notified just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 of a woman lying on the ground on Highway 101 near the State Route 1 off-ramp, bleeding from multiple stab wounds on her face and neck, according to CHP Officer Keith Rogers.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officers and CHP arrived and found the woman with the injuries, and Santa Barbara County Fire medics were able to render medical assistance. She was transported via ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according Rogers.

Through investigation, CHP identified a 34-year-old Los Osos resident as the suspect. Officers found out that he had stabbed the woman with a screwdriver while she was driving, Rogers said.

The woman stopped the car after being stabbed and ran, and then the suspect took the car and fled the area before authorities were able to arrive, Rogers said.

Officers wrote a warrant for the suspect's arrest because of the serious injuries that he caused the woman, and her car was entered into the stolen vehicle system, he added.

The Lompoc Police Department was able to locate the suspect and the stolen vehicle on Friday at 828 E. Ocean Ave., Rogers said.

The suspect was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges.