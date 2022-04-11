Lompoc Fire Department douses cardboard fire at Walmart on Sunday

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Fire Department spent about four hours at the Walmart store in Lompoc on Sunday evening fighting a fire that had started from a compressed cardboard stockpile, according to the fire department.

Crews responded to the Walmart store on West Central Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday to reports of smoke and flames from a compressed cardboard pile behind the store, according to Battalion Chief Carol Brown.

Crews arrived and began structure protection for the loading dock area of the store and personnel also attacked the fire on the bundles, Brown said.

The city of Lompoc sent a front-end loader to assist with the salvage and overhaul operation, and the final engine remained on-scene until roughly 7 p.m., Brown said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.