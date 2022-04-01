Police arrest two Lompoc men for gang activity and vandalism, recover a “Ghost gun”

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department said officers arrested two men on Friday in a graffiti investigation from March 25, 2022.

The department said its Detectives and Special Investigation Unit served arrest and search warrants at two residences in Lompoc, arresting one 18-year-old and one 19-year-old.

The officers also recovered a privately manufactured firearm, commonly known as a "Ghost gun," at one of the residences.

Police said that the 18-year-old was arrested for vandalism, participation in a criminal street gang, conspiracy and possession of illegal firearm.

The 19-year-old was arrested for vandalism, participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy, according to the police department.

Police booked the two men into Lompoc Jail.