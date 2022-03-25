Pre-Sale tickets on sale for Santa Maria Strawberry Festival

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Sit back and smell the strawberries.

Pre-sale tickets for the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival went on sale on Friday and are available until April 25 at SantaMariaFairpark.com.

The Strawberry-themed festival is scheduled at the Santa Maria Fairpark for April 29 through May 1, with gates opening at noon and closing at 10 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $12 for people between the ages of 12 and 61, $10 for kids between the ages of 6 and 11, and children five and under get free admission every day, according to the fairpark.

Carnival ride wristbands are also available for pre-sale at $30 a piece.

For more information about the festival or ticket sales, click here.