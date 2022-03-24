Orcutt residents react to Governor Newsom’s proposed $11 billion gas relief package

ORCUTT, Calif. - Orcutt residents have varied reaction to Governor Gavin Newsom's recent proposal package that offers up to $800 per vehicle owner in California.

"I think that’ll help everybody here in Orcutt or California basically.” said Orcutt resident, Santiago Palacios.

The $11 billion relief package aims to deliver relief to Californians facing record-high gas prices.

"It’s not going to change anything and why are they giving away money? It doesn’t make sense." said Orcutt resident, Bob Piers.

Registered vehicle owners in California will be eligible for at least $400 per vehicle, capped at two vehicles.

This proposal still needs to be approved by legislature and the details will be negotiated in coming days, according to the Newsom administration.

The first payments could begin as soon as July.

