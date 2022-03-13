Santa Maria-Bonita School District no longer requires masks

SANTA MARIA. Calif - Masks are no longer required to be worn by staff or students, regardless of vaccination status, on all school sites within the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

“We’ve really been on a journey around moving closer and closer to full reopening. This recent announcement is just another step in that direction where there is just a more normal experience for our students” said Interim Superintendent, Matt Beecher.

Masks remain strongly recommended and will be available for students as-needed.

“It’s also really important that we’re all considerate of folk who choose to continue to wear their mask. There are a variety of reasons why someone may want to wear a mask or may need to wear a mask. We absolutely need to be respectful of our friends who continue to wear a mask” said Matt Beecher.



This decision was made by the district, based on the Executive Order of the Governor.

“It’s really exciting to see this opportunity before the school year ends” said Matt Beecher.