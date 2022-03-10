Allan Hancock College to lift mask mandate next week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College strongly encourages masks to be worn indoors but it will no longer be required on campus, regardless of vaccination status, starting Monday, March 14th.

“We’re following the county guidance and the state and CDC guidance. We strongly recommend that when you’re indoors, especially in a crowded classroom or a crowded lab setting, that you continue to wear a mask.” said Allan Hancock College President, Kevin Walthers.

Starting that same day, unvaccinated staff and students will only be required to show proof of a negative test once a week.

Allan Hancock College will continue to offer PCR testing on campus with same day results for staff and students.

For more information and updates on Allan Hancock College's COVID policies, click here.