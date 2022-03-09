Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 2:10 pm

Complete tower, full set of blades to be delivered as part of Strauss Wind Project

Jennifer Garcia

LOMPOC, Calif. – A complete tower and full set of blades will make their way through Lompoc to the Strauss Wind Project site near the Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday and Friday.

The two deliveries on Thursday and Friday mark the second and third set of deliveries to the wind project so far in March.

Another complete tower traveled through Lompoc on March 3.

Officials said to expect traffic delays in the area on the days of delivery, and thanked residents for their patience.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content