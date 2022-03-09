Complete tower, full set of blades to be delivered as part of Strauss Wind Project

LOMPOC, Calif. – A complete tower and full set of blades will make their way through Lompoc to the Strauss Wind Project site near the Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday and Friday.

Happy Wednesday! #Delivery schedule for #StraussWind this week include a complete tower Thursday and a full set of blades Friday. Thank you for being patient during traffic delays, happy viewing!

📷: @Windchick21 pic.twitter.com/zSaO448QRc — Strauss Wind Project (@StraussWind) March 9, 2022

The two deliveries on Thursday and Friday mark the second and third set of deliveries to the wind project so far in March.

Another complete tower traveled through Lompoc on March 3.

Officials said to expect traffic delays in the area on the days of delivery, and thanked residents for their patience.