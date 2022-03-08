Santa Maria Police respond to shooting on North Broadway

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Emergency personnel are at the scene of a shooting in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.

One patient was transported to Marian Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Their condition is not known.

Police have yellow crime scene tape up around the Shell Gas Station on the corner of North Broadway and Donovan Road. Santa Maria Police are investigating and asking the public to avoid the area.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. and witnesses say it appeared the shooting was coming from a car driving by.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it become available.