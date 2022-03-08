Allan Hancock College Opens new MESA/STEM Academic Success Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon for the opening of its brand new MESA/STEM Academic Success Center.

“We are very fortunate to have such a beautiful facility for our students,” said Hancock Dean of Academic Affairs Sean Abel. “This center is designed optimally to allow our students opportunities for working in their area of interest in collaborative ways.”

The $1.8 million center includes a collaborative classroom, multiple workspaces, individual work areas, and a "decompression lounge" where students can unwind, said Hancock spokesman Chris McGuinness.

Tutoring and academic counseling are also offered at the center, McGuinness said.

The college's MESA (Math, Engineering, Science Achievement) program provides services and activities that are aimed at increasing the success and participation of students pursuing degrees in science and math-based programs, McGuinness said.

"MESA enables students to prepare for and graduate from a four-year university and seeks to increase the diverse pool of transfer-ready community college students who are prepared to excel in STEM majors.," he added.