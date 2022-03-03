Marian Regional Medical Center ranked among top five in the country for clinical outcomes

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has again ranked among the country's 250 best hospitals for clinical outcomes.

The hospital on Thursday announced that it received the Healthgrades 2022 America's 250 Best Hospitals Award, making it in the top 5% of hospitals across the country for clinical performance, said Sara San Juan, spokeswoman for Marian.

“We are especially proud of this incredible accomplishment, ranking us among an elite group of hospitals with exceptional clinical outcomes,” says Sue Andersen, President and CEO, MRMC.

“Our entire health care team share this achievement, which demonstrates our commitment to quality, safety, and patient care. This remarkable acknowledgment serves as a testament to our continued commitment to provide care for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

To assess hospital performance, Healthgrades reviewed outcomes across more than 31 of the most common conditions and procedures, San Juan said.

Patients treated in hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades award from 2019-20 on average had nearly a 28% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not achieve the award, she added.