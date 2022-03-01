Seasonal beach restrictions near Vandenberg Space Force Base beaches begin Tuesday

LOMPOC, Calif. – Restrictions are now in place for public access to beaches along the Vandenberg Space Force Base as part of an annual program to protect habitat for the western snowy plover during its nesting and hatching season.

The small bird is listed as "threatened" under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Surf Beach and other beaches next to the base remain open to the public, but many areas are now strictly off limits.

Officials said open hours at Surf Beach are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with beach access through the Surf Beach Station, and Ocean Park is open from dawn to dusk.

Violators face fines in the thousands of dollars.

"I really don't like being told I can't go on a beach. I'm local here, this is a beautiful place to be and I don't think it's really right for any kind of clever organization to tell us we can't come and enjoy ourselves," said beach visitor Michelle Desues.

Public access restrictions to the beaches along Vandenberg Space Force Base will remain in place through the end of September.