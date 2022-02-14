Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department awarded $27,000 from California Coastal Commission

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department was recently awarded $27,000 from the Coastal Commission's 2022 Whale Tail Competitive Grants Program to launch a new learning program.

The funds will be used to launch the Coastal Guardians of Santa Maria program that is designed to provide experiential learning opportunities that include activities for all ages, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

"This fun program will include family field trips, community service opportunities, STEAM projects, and more," van de Kamp said.

"Participants will learn how to preserve and protect the California coastline with enjoyable activities and adventures."

The program will begin in June and run through April 2024.

Recruitment for participants will be conducted throughout August and September, and applications will be available at cityofsantamaria.org/recreation.

A portion of the funding granted will also be used to create an on-campus club for Fesler Junior High School students who will partake in "exciting activities" during lunch or afterschool hours, according to van de Kamp.

The Coastal Commission's Whale Tail grants are given for projects that focus on coastal and ocean education and stewardship.