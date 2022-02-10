Vigil to take place for 17-year-old Alexis Mendoza after shooting in Santa Maria earlier this month

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Alexis Mendoza, the 17-year-old homicide victim from a shooting at the Santa Maria Town Center parking structure, will be remembered Thursday night.

The vigil walk will start at 6 p.m. at the Santa Maria Town Center West parking lot and will take a path up to the second level of the structure.

The death of Mendoza is the city's first homicide victim of the year.

There was also a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the gunfire and received significant but non-life-threatening injuries.