Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 2:03 pm
Published 7:36 pm

Vigil to take place for 17-year-old Alexis Mendoza after shooting in Santa Maria earlier this month

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Alexis Mendoza, the 17-year-old homicide victim from a shooting at the Santa Maria Town Center parking structure, will be remembered Thursday night.

The vigil walk will start at 6 p.m. at the Santa Maria Town Center West parking lot and will take a path up to the second level of the structure.

The death of Mendoza is the city's first homicide victim of the year.

There was also a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the gunfire and received significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Reed Harmon

Reed Harmon is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Reed, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content