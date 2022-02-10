Firefighters respond to small brush fire in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small brush fire in Orcutt shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The 50-foot by 50-foot fire started around 5:10 p.m. near Highway 135 south of Clark Avenue in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The small vegetation fire erupted in a homeless encampment, said county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Forward progress was quickly stopped and there were no homes threatened or injuries reported, Eliason said.

The cause remained under investigation.