Vehicle accident 100-feet over side on Harris Grade near Los Alamos

Rope system being used to bring patient 100 feet up to roadway after accident

UPDATE 8:32 A.M. -- The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says one patient is being treated for moderate injuries after an accident on Harris Grade Road at Highway 135 near Los Alamos.

The vehicle is approximately 100 feet over the side, according to County Fire. A rope system is now being used to help pull the victim back to the roadway. The patient will be transported to a local hospital.

https://twitter.com/SBCFireInfo/status/1491086950555877376?s=20&t=Bg1Vg8VvDQqB_AL-C54PXg

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - Emergency responders are at the scene of a car-over-the-side accident on Harris Grade Road between near Los Alamos.

The initial reports came around 7:23 a.m. Tuesday at Harris Grade and Highway 135. The vehicle is reportedly on its roof and 70 feet down from the roadway. Santa Barbara County Firefighters are at the scene and working to assist the driver, who CHP says reported the crash and was able to get out of the vehicle.

It's not known at this point if anyone is injured or to what extent.