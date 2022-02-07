Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 12:43 pm

Santa Maria to host COVID-19 test kit distributions Wednesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- City officials said Santa Maria will hold COVID-19 test kit distributions on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at two separate locations.

More than 2,500 at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed at the walk-up sites located at the Veterans Memorial Community Center as well as the Minami Community Center.

Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m., or as long as supplies last.

The city said questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content