Santa Maria to host COVID-19 test kit distributions Wednesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- City officials said Santa Maria will hold COVID-19 test kit distributions on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at two separate locations.

More than 2,500 at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed at the walk-up sites located at the Veterans Memorial Community Center as well as the Minami Community Center.

Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m., or as long as supplies last.

The City of #SantaMaria will host a walk-up distribution of more than 2,500 at-home COVID-19 test kits on Wednesday, February 9th, at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, and the Minami Community Center. Distribution will begin at 9:00. Details at https://t.co/GmNWViejsE — cityofsantamariaPIO (@City_SantaMaria) February 7, 2022

The city said questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.