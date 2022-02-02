SpaceX rocket to take-off from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for take-off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday afternoon.

The launch target window is 12:18 p.m.

Residents from San Luis Obispo County to Ventura County can expect to hear multiple sonic booms as the rocket returns to land on the base and breaks the sound barrier, according to the Space Force Base.

The launch includes a National Reconnaissance Office mission aboard the SpaceX rocket, which will be the first NRO mission utilizing a Falcon 9 from the western range, according to the Space Force Base.

The launch will also be the first Falcon 9 first stage landing back on Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-4 pad since November 2021.

