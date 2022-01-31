Almost two years into COVID pandemic: Santa Maria businesses reflect on challenges and successes

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – It has been almost two years since the pandemic hit, and local businesses in Santa Maria reflect on its challenges and successes during this time.

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce says businesses' challenges include shipment delays, staffing shortages, and adapting to the masking requirements as it changes.

Tips that the chamber provided is if anybody needs any help and guidance, to reach out to the office.

To contact the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, click here.