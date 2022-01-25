Skip to Content
Strauss Wind Project to receive two deliveries, traffic delays expected

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The Strauss Wind Project is set to receive two more deliveries this week to their renewable energy project site near Lompoc and the Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Project organizers said they will receive two blades to their site on Wednesday.

Traffic delays can be expected in town around the site during the day.

