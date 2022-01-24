Hancock College classes resume amid COVID surge, precautions in place

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Students at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria are back on campus for the spring semester.

Administrators are trying to keep everyone safe and healthy during the uptick of COVID cases.

There are free testing sites on campus for students.

In order to get on campus- students have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours.

Employees will be checking to make sure everyone is eligible to go to class.

Many students on campus say they've stocked up on KN-95 masks and rapid tests to be even safer during the pandemic.

“This one I am wearing is a kn-95 mask,” said student Kristy Soriano. “I keep protecting myself that way. I keep washing my hands.”

ruby estrada/hancock college student

“We have a little group chat, so if someone is feeling sick, we try to let them know and try to support each other,” said student Ruby Estrada.

The president of the college says the beginning of the month, more than 100 students and staff were testing positive for COVID in the last week.

But now, those numbers have dropped to just under 100.