SBC Public Health hosts COVID-19 at-home test distribution in Santa Maria Saturday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Health Care Center was flooded with cars Saturday morning for one reason.

As of Friday, Santa Barbara County Public Health received roughly 165,000 of these at-home COVID-19 test kits.

And while people wait for deliveries, families have been making decisions in their households on if they should go to work or go to school.

They are handing out 6,000 tests today and boxes are emptying fast.

A large reason to the cars lining out onto Betteravia is word of mouth as well.

Public Health anticipates receiving 165,000 tests every two weeks to help different parts of the community.