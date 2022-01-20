SMPD investigate 3rd shooting this week, victim airlifted to Cottage Hospital

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A male victim was transported to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Santa Maria.

The shooting was reported to SMPD around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Colebrook Drive and Barrington Drive. Officers found the adult male with a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to police.

The victim, only identified as an adult Hispanic male, was transported to Marian Medical Center and was eventually flown to Cottage Hospital for treatment. His status as of Thursday morning is unknown.

Police say they have no information on a suspect. And the investigation in ongoing.