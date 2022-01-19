Strauss Wind Project to receive two more deliveries this week

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The Strauss Wind Project is set to receive two more deliveries this week to their renewable energy project site near Lompoc and the Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Project organizers said they are expecting a complete tower set to arrive on Thursday, and two blades on Friday.

Delays can be expected throughout the area between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

