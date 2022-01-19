Construction dates set for north Broadway improvements in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- From Jan. 25 to Feb. 28, Broadway and Main Street in Santa Maria will be under construction.

This project will extend the southbound Broadway left-turn lane and close the median gap at West Chapel Street.

The city's Department of Public Works said the improvements will help reduce collisions and minimize delays for drivers.

During this construction, both directions on Broadway will require intermittent traffic lane closures that may cause delays for drivers. Parking spaces along both sides of Broadway near the construction site may temporarily close.

At least one lane of traffic will stay open in both directions and all sidewalks will be open, but the city recommends taking alternate routes when possible.

For questions on this project you can call the Department at 805-925-0951 extension 1958.