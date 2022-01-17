Skip to Content
Commercial building fire causes minimal damage thanks to fire sprinklers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire Monday morning in Santa Maria.

The fire broke out at a moving company's packing warehouse on the 300 block of N. Blosser Road. Fire officials say it started outside the structure and then extended inside.

Fire sprinklers are being credited with keeping the fire in check. The damage inside is said to be minimal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

