Many spend Christmas Eve last minute holiday shopping at Santa Maria Town Center Mall

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Many people are cramming in last minute holiday shopping at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

Some said the reason why they waited until Christmas Eve, was because of the rainy weather this week.

Holiday shoppers said they do not recommend getting gifts at the last minute, as stores are packed.

Some said they are not getting what they were looking for.

Employees at Victoria Secret said they had to be in the store as early as 6 a.m. to prepare for last minute shoppers.