Santa Maria police asking for public’s help to locate missing woman

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police are asking for help finding a Santa Maria woman missing since late November.

Cynthia Kay Lovell was last seen on Nov. 27 and police fear her health could be a concerning factor.

SMPD needs community assistance in helping to located Cynthia

Kay Lovell. She’s been missing since November 27th. There’s information at this time that her health could be a concerning factor.



Any information please contact SMPD’s Detective Bureau @ 802-828-3781 ext 1730 pic.twitter.com/HfatpzUaUW — Santa Maria Police Department (@SMPDHQ) December 21, 2021

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call 911 or contact the Santa Maria Police Department's detective bureau at 802-828-3781 ext. 1730.