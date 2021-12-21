Skip to Content
Santa Maria police asking for public’s help to locate missing woman

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police are asking for help finding a Santa Maria woman missing since late November.

Cynthia Kay Lovell was last seen on Nov. 27 and police fear her health could be a concerning factor.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call 911 or contact the Santa Maria Police Department's detective bureau at 802-828-3781 ext. 1730.

