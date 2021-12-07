TRAFFIC ALERT: Several accidents on local roads in wet conditions

Emergency crews respond to accidents near El Capitan

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Emergency crews have responded to at least two accidents on Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach, Tuesday. The accidents come after several hours of light rain making the roads wet.

During the 6 a.m. commute, the California High Patrol and Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded the report of a vehicle on it's roof in the center divider of Highway 101 southbound. CHP reported the drive suffered minor injuries at most.

Another accident, just two miles away from the roll-over, ended up in a ditch on the side of the road. CHP says this was in the traffic backup caused by the roll-over.

Two accidents near Los Alamos overnight, 5 total patients treated

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to two separate accidents in the rain Tuesday morning in Los Alamos.

The first, was reported at 2:05 a.m. involving four vehicles on Highway 154 about a mile from Highway 101. A total of four patients were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to county fire.

The seconds crash was around 4:45 a.m. on Highway 101 near Alisos Canyon. A vehicle went into a tree and the driver had to extracted from car. Santa Barbara County Firefighters and paramedics treated the patient at the scene for major injuries before transporting them to the hospital.

Both accidents are under investigation and it's not clear if the wet roads due to the overnight rain contributed to the accidents.