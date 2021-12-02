Oxnard man wins $168k at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- An Oxnard man won $168k at the Chumash Casino on Wednesday.

Robert A., from Oxnard, participated in the $1 side wager to qualify for the Multi-Progressive Jackpot.

The jackpot is awarded when a player makes the side wager and achieves a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Four Card Poker or Mississippi Stud games at the Chumash Casino Resort’s table games pit.

Robert got a royal flush while playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em at the Chumash Casino.

Robert has been going to the Chumash Casino since it was "nothing but a tent".

When asked how he’ll spend his winnings, he said, "I’m an old-school Volkswagen guy, and I like fixing up old cars, so maybe something like that. But, I guess it will be whatever my daughter wants.”