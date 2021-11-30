CHP searching for witnesses of deadly crash in Cuyama Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria CHP is searching for witnesses of a fatal car crash in Cuyama Valley on Tuesday.

On Monday at around 1:31 p.m., Santa Maria CHP responded to reports of a car crash in the area of SR-166 west of Wasijoa Road in Cuyama Valley.

Officers arrived on scene and found a blue Honda CRV overturned on its roof in a field north of SR-166.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.

Based on physical evidence, investigators determined that the Honda was driving on the eastbound lane of SR-166 before crashing.

Investigators spoke to some witnesses on scene who reported seeing a line of four cars, one being the Honda, and another on the westbound lane around the time of the crash.

Investigators believe one of the cars to be a 2000 four-door sedan that had a dark color, possibly gray or black, with an orange and black racing style stripe on the trunk and side of the car.

Anyone with information on this fatal crash or the car of interest is urged to contact Santa Maria CHP at 805-349-8728.