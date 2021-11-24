Rising gas prices do not seem to limit travelers for Thanksgiving

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Gas prices are at an all time high in California, according to the American Automobile Association.

The national average of prices, as of today, is $3.40 per gallon, but California tells a different story, according to AAA.

The state is up to $4.71 per gallon with Santa Barbara County just below that number at $4.65.

With the rising prices and the rising number of cars on the roads because of travel for Thanksgiving, there could be questions if that will limit holiday travel.

The short answer? No.

According to multiple travelers who are driving up north or down south from Santa Maria, holiday travelers are willing to bite the bullet of the costs in order to see their loved ones for a holiday that was limited last year.

Travelers also recommend making trips to the grocery stores or family's homes a full day's trip instead of going back-and-forth and wasting more gas.