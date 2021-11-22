The Lompoc Food Pantry Catholic Charities is giving turkeys out this week ahead of Thanksgiving

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Food Pantry Catholic Charities is always giving, but this time of year is a little extra.

Folks are lined up around the building to receive their usual groceries and essential items.

At the time of year, however, those needs go toward the upcoming holidays as well.

The Food Pantry receives turkeys by donations from anyone who knocks on the door as well as Grocery Outlet contributing as well.

Grocery Outlet helped raise funds for the Pantry's new truck and the leftover money was used to purchase 150 turkeys for families.

The Food Pantry is in constant need of more donations all year long but especially this time of year.

The Pantry ends its turkey hand outs on Wednesday.