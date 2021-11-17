Deville Dickerson brings heart to a city known for launching rockets and Lompoc football

LOMPOC, Calif. - Home can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people.

"Growing up with kids with all sorts of backgrounds," said Lompoc native Jake Brown. "A lot of our friends came through the base. My long time friends I met in football when I was playing for the Lions. I had to be eight years old.”

For a city like Lompoc, with a population just over 40,000, home here is home forever.

“If I had to narrow it down to one word it’s pride - pride in your city, your town," said Lompoc Fire Battalion Chief Scott Nunez.

The city that sits in a pocket of the central coast has that small town feeling.

"We have the agriculture with all the farming, but we’re also on the cutting edge of space with Vandenberg and all the work it’s doing there," said Lompoc's mayor J enelle Osborn.

“I grew up on those," said Brown. "I remember as a kid when they’d do night launches, they used to scare me and I’d go run in the house. But you get over that pretty quick because they’re always happening.”

There is one other tradition that continues to launch the community to new heights.

"Lompoc football and launching rockets," said Lompoc head football coach Andrew Jones. “Every Friday night we were at every game. My dad took me to every game.”

"We lived near the high school, so we heard the band practicing in the morning, we hear football practice in the afternoon," said Osborn. "We can see the lights on if we’re not at the game we can see the lights and hear the cheers.”

In a small city, Deville "Djoker" Dickerson makes the small town atmosphere feel unbounded.

"Djoker" was raised in a military family, so he has been on the move his entire life.

"He’s not in any one place, we talk about it all the time, don’t get too involved in one place," says his mother, Tiffany Dickerson. "He’s been everywhere so he tries to fit in where he can.”

"Football gives you all these skills in life that you don’t see until your high school years," says Deville.

So, why the nickname "Djoker?"

“When he’s off the field he’s the quietest person you’ll ever meet but when he’s on the field, a little different," says Demetrius Dickerson, the football star's father. "You have a lot of military kids develop some kind of shell or personality and that’s his.”

Despite the challenges, his vision is always looking ahead. Whether it’s the green grass in front of him or the future he holds for himself.

Deville says football "teaches you the small things in life like adversity and what you have to go through." He says the sport often asks players to work with people that you might not always like.

"You have to put through it because you’re a team,” he says.

The Idaho state commit broke a 30-year-old school record for most career return touchdowns.

“There’s a rich legacy here and so, what Djoker has done is add to that. he’s bought into it,” said Brown.

“He’s a once in every 10 year type of guy to be able to coach,” says Jones. As head football coach of Lompoc, he would know better than anyone the type of rare talent Deville is.

Kids looking up at those Friday night lights will hope to continue that legacy.

“To put on the blue and white is just a tradition of excellence," says Jones.

Djoker strives for that excellence.

“What happens when everything falls down? What happens when everything isn’t going your way? You going to quit?”

Not Djoker. Not Lompoc.