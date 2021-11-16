Former SMJUHSD superintendent dies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Former Santa Maria Joint Union High School District superintendent Mark Richardson died Monday.

He dedicated 31 years of his life to education, seven of those years were spent as the superintendent in Santa Maria.

Those who worked with Richardson described him as a "pioneer" who brought passion, humor and professionalism to everything he did.

“As a friend and colleague of Mark for over 30 years, his unexpected passing hits very hard,’’ said John Davis, SMJUHSD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “His impact on this district and community were profound and we were indeed fortunate to have benefited from his leadership during the seven years he served the SMJUHSD.”

Richardson leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter.

Details regarding his funeral and memorial services have not been announced yet.