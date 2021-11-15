Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission holds redistrict public meeting in Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County is in the process of redrawing district lines for elections, and you can get involved.

The Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission is holding a public meeting in Santa Maria to talk about the process.

District lines for congress, state legislature, county supervisors, city councils, school boards and other elected officials are redrawn every 10 years based on updated census data.

The commission said its job is to make sure everyone is represented fairly, by drawing districts with an equal number of people in each.

Drawing districts is incredibly important, as it determines how the community is represented by government officials.

Ideas for district maps from the community were submitted and tonight, people can voice their thoughts and ideas on plans for orcutt, lompoc, isla vista and goleta.

The meeting started at 6 p.m.

We have a crew monitoring the developments and we'll bring you the highlights tonight at 11.