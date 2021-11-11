Incoming heat waves bring slight concern to fire agencies around the central coast

NIPOMO, Calif. - Temperatures are rapidly rising again, causing fire agencies to always stay ready.

“Our mental preparedness as far as our situational awareness. The weather and what resources are available in the county and our operational area and also our personnel and getting them up to date," says Lompoc battalion chief Scott Nunez.

With gusty conditions, dry and windy weather is expected to continue.

“It’s staying dryer longer. We are getting less precipitation in the later months which does hurt us, so we have to be on high alert," says San Luis Obispo Cal Fire's Adan Orozco.

Santa Ana winds are aiding the warm up with wind advisories set in place for next couple of days, giving fire agencies reasons to worry.

Fire conditions around this time of year is expected, and even with rain coming in and out of our forecasts, fire season is never ending.

According to our Newschannel's local forecast, there is a chance for record heat and strong winds in the valleys.

Cal Fire also notes that they will have full fire season staffing all the way through the new year.