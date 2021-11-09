Fire crews save tiny chihuahua’s life in Nipomo fire

NIPOMO, Calif. -- One person was injured in a structure fire in Nipomo on Monday afternoon.

At around 4:55 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO responded to reports of a structure fire on 400 block of Neptune in Nipomo.

Fire crews arrived at a double-wide mobile home on fire.

One person suffered burn injuries from the fire and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Fire crews found a tiny chihuahua unconscious at the scene of the fire.

They resuscitated the dog for several minutes.

Crews later told Fox 11 the dog will be okay.

Early reports from fire officials said there may have been a person trapped inside the home.

Fire crews later learned that this person was not at home as previously feared.

The fire was contained.

The cause is under investigation.