Colorthon 5k raises $24k for Lompoc Hospital District Foundation

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The Colorthon 5k raised close to $24,000 for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation on Tuesday.

The event took place on Saturday at the Mission Club.

More than 300 people ran, walked and strolled at the event.

During the Colorthon, dyed cornstarch of many different colors was sprayed at participants covering them with colors of the rainbow.

The event was to help raise funds for a new advanced MRI at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The fundraising received more than $18,000 in sponsorships.

More than 20 businesses and individuals were Color Sign sponsors.

“On behalf of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the many people who participated in this year’s Colorthon,” said Foundation President Alice Milligan. “We had more than 300 people -- from age 4 to 65-plus -- on the course at Mission Club in Vandenberg Village enjoying the day getting sprayed with all types of color. What a fun day!”

Participants either ran alone or in teams.

“They were so generous and great to work with,” Milligan said. “Additionally, a big thank you goes out to our many volunteers who are always there to support our events. We could not do these events without these wonderful volunteers. Thank you for supporting this contribution to purchase a new MRI machine for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.”

Anyone that would like to donate to the cause will be able to by clicking here.