Santa Maria police investigating two shootings

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Police Department is investigating two shootings on Friday.

On Thursday at around 10 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of south Curryer Street for shots heard in the area.

Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was transported to Marian Regional Hospital by ambulance and the other man was airlifted to Cottage Hospital.

This shooting is under investigation.

Police say so far at this point, there are no indications pointing to gang-related activity for this shooting.

At around 1:15 a.m., a second shooting was reported on the 1400 block of north Thornburg.

Officers arrived on scene but found no evidence of a shooting.

Police are asking the public for information on both shootings.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.