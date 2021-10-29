Santa Barbara County Foodbank seeks community support as holiday demand increases

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Foodbank is facing increased needs as the fall and winter holiday season approaches.

As the Santa Maria Empty Bowls approaches Nov. 3, along with Fill the Foodbank Drive happening through Nov. 6, foodbank managers say "donations are desperately needed."

During this time of year, managers say the number of seasonal workers goes down.

This includes farm workers, construction, landscaping, hotels, tourism, hospitality, restaurants and bars.

But they say it’s worse this year due to the fluctuating COVID situation.

Another challenge is pandemic relief programs ended in September.

So households relying on the additional support are in worse shape.

This means less money is getting spent at local businesses.

The foodbank hopes the community will step up to help meet the organization's needs during this holiday season.