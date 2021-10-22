Santa Maria Toyota has grand opening at new location

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Toyota Santa Maria dealership hosted a grand opening of their brand new facility.

While the building itself is slick and state-of-the-art, the features behind the beauty of it are focused on the customer.

There is an easily accessible car service area, coffee lounge, along with a rooftop lounging patio for customers to use.

Santa Maria Toyota says its goal was to make the room more accessible for customers and easier wait times.

There are open job opportunities as well.

Toyota Santa Maria is also focusing on more local philanthropy events including "Pinktober", which is an on-site pumpkin patch that raised money to go back to the Marian Medical Foundation's Mission Hope Cancer Center of Santa Maria.